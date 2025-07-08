‘HHVM’ is not a biopic, but an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Shiva

Amid swirling reports that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is inspired by a legendary folk hero, inside sources reveal an intriguing truth—the upcoming period drama is, in fact, a fictional tale centered on a divine warrior who safeguards Sanatana Dharma.

Following a change in directorial leadership, Jyothi Krishna stepped in and reshaped the film’s narrative while retaining its spiritual core. Sources say the character of Veera Mallu draws inspiration from divine elements, akin to how Lord Ayyappa is born from Lord Shiva and Mohini, symbolizing unity between Shaivism and Vaishnavism.

“The title itself—Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva)—captures the film’s essence,” shared a source. With powerful symbols like Garuda (eagle) and Damarukam (drum), the character visually embodies both deities, emphasizing his mission to uphold Dharma.

Bankrolled by A.M. Rathnam, known for his grand productions, the film has been made on a lavish scale without compromising quality. The team resisted early rights sales, except for overseas and Hindi markets. Following the trailer’s blockbuster reception, distributors are now lining up, offering massive deals.

Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar, the film chronicles the journey of a rebellious warrior who defies the Mughal empire. With Krish Jagarlamudi's creative input and Jyothi Krishna’s direction, the project has shaped into a cinematic spectacle.

The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others. M.M. Keeravani’s powerful music has already struck a chord with fans, while visuals by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by K.L. Praveen ensure an epic visual ride.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production and presented by A.M. Rathnam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a grand theatrical release on July 24th.