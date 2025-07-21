Hombale Films Unveils 'Kantara Chapter 1' Making Video: A Glimpse into a 3-Year Cinematic Journey

Bengaluru: Renowned for delivering pan-Indian blockbusters like Raajakumara, KGF, Salaar, and Kantara, Hombale Films has now released the much-anticipated making video of Kantara Chapter 1, helmed by actor-director Rishab Shetty. The video offers an immersive look into the intense effort and grandeur that has gone into crafting this ambitious project.

Released as a celebration of the film’s wrap-up, the video showcases the cinematic journey that spanned over 250 days of shooting — a product of three years of relentless dedication. Thousands of crew members worked tirelessly through every phase of the production to bring the vision to life.

The making video is a tribute to Rishab Shetty’s storytelling brilliance and his meticulous attention to detail. Kantara Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious ventures to date. With contributions from music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, the film is expected to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will hit theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, ensuring it reaches diverse audiences while staying rooted in its rich cultural essence.

With Kantara Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema — promising an intense, folklore-driven experience that celebrates faith, tradition, and cinematic excellence.