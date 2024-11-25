I owe every film of mine to Vijay Sethupathi: Eashvar Karthic

Eashvar Karthic makes a striking comeback with Zebra, a commercial thriller that masterfully blends artistry and action. In this interview, he delves into the challenges of filmmaking, his genre-spanning creativity, and his dynamic collaboration with Satyadev.

Q: Why did it take four years for your next script?

Eashvar: The pandemic caused an unexpected break, and I went into a shell. During that time, I worked on multiple scripts and took the time I needed to finalize one.

Q: Why do you name your films after exotic animals?

Eashvar: (Laughs) That’s something I plan to change with my next movie. Zebra title was accidental—I needed a title tied to a black-and-white concept. Penguin symbolized duality; it’s both a soft and brutal bird, much like the dual nature in people. Zebra represents the balance between good and bad, and I wanted the title to reflect that.

Q: What challenges did you face while making Zebra?

Eashvar: Absolutely. Penguin was an offbeat drama, whereas Zebra is a mass family entertainer. Penguin had its own struggles, like dealing with location and weather issues. Zebra was a different ballgame. Linking scenes and maintaining continuity was challenging. It felt like making two films at once.

Q: Why did you choose Satyadev for this role?

Eashvar: After watching Pitta Kathalu, I was convinced I had to work with him. Then I saw Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya and realized his role there was close to Zebra’s Surya. The audience is meant to feel conflicted about whether Surya is good or bad, and Satyadev portrays that ambiguity perfectly. Since banking is a multicultural world, I brought in actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jennifer Piccinato. Each actor adds a unique dimension to the story. Since banking is a multicultural world, I brought in actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jennifer Picinato. Each actor adds a unique dimension to the story.

Q: What inspired you to create Zebra?

Eashvar: After Penguin, I wanted to prove myself by doing something different. That’s how Zebra came to life. Zebra is out and out commercial but it blends artistic and commercial elements seamlessly. This combination works for only a few films. The screenplay is gripping, with character arcs, comedy, and emotional depth balanced perfectly. I target audiences aged 20–45, and I believe they’ll connect with it.

Q: Why did you choose to work in Telugu cinema?

Eashvar: I grew up in Tamil Nadu, but the flourishing Telugu industry caught my attention. I’ve admired Telugu audiences since Anand because they always appreciate good content. For Zebra, I prioritized what was best for the story.

Q: Is there a message in Zebra?

Eashvar: I don’t write films with the intent to deliver a message. However, Zebra explores situational morality. For instance, in a situation where truth leads to harm and lies prevent it, which is morally correct? The film delves into such complex questions.

Q: When did you start writing?

Eashvar: I’ve been writing since a young age. I also run a theatre group in Chennai with a friend, but cinema has always been my passion. I love cinema more for its variations.

Q: Were there any visual or specific stylistic influences that shaped your approach?

Eashvar: Yes. Vijay Sethupathi played a pivotal role in shaping my career. I fell in the ocean searching for an anchor. He helped me. I owe him so much in my career. I thank him for every movie I do.

Q: What's your inspiration for cinema?

Eashvar: I'm a diehard fan of Jackie Chan. My father used to send me to movies alone for his movies. I used to enjoy his movies a lot.

Q: What are your next projects?

Eashvar: I have many scripts ready, like I said the science-fiction genre to rom-com genre. Everyone is legendary in their own career paths. And legends won't repeat, everyone has their mark. I used to see Shah Rukh Khan as the Indian actor who got inspired by Jackie Chan, as he himself said this. No one like Jackie Chan to do such action films but everyone else is unique in their way.