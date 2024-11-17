I was surprised with ‘Zebra’ script: Dolly Dhananjaya

Actor Satya Dev’s upcoming film “Zebra” which grabbed audience attention with its recently released trailer is set to hit screens on November 22. Directed by Ishwar Karthik and produced under Padmaja Films Private Limited and Old Town Pictures, the film promises to be a gripping thriller. Kannada star Dolly Dhananjaya is playing an important role in the film. The “Pushpa” actor shares insights into his role and the film’s intriguing premise.

Can you tell us about your role in Zebra?

The film presents two distinct worlds: the bank and the gangster underworld. I play a powerful and intense gangster whose life intertwines with financial crimes centered around banking. The story is inspired by real-life incidents involving financial fraud. The director has crafted a unique narrative that sheds light on these hidden crimes, which most of us, as common people, aren't fully aware of. It's set against the backdrop of the banking system, making it both thrilling and educational.

What was your reaction when you first heard the story from Director Ishwar Karthik?

I was genuinely surprised. We’ve all heard bits and pieces about financial crimes, but Ishwar's storytelling was eye-opening. When he narrated the script, it was like a revelation. He came to us with a solid, bound script that had all the elements needed for a commercial entertainer—action, comedy, and suspense. The screenplay is refreshingly new and engaging.

How was your experience working with Satya Dev?

Satya is an incredible actor—very natural and versatile. He’s also a good friend, which made the whole experience even more enjoyable. Every character in Zebra is vital, and Satya’s performance elevates the film. I believe this collaboration will bring us great success.

The Telugu audience fondly remembers you as Jali Reddy from Pushpa. Any thoughts?

The love I received as Jali Reddy is unforgettable. Hearing Telugu fans call me ‘Mana Jali Reddy’ is heartwarming. I’m excited to work on more Telugu projects and continue entertaining this wonderful audience.