Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?

Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Dethrones Stree 2 and Jawan with Historic Rs 128 Crore Second Weekend
Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Dethrones Stree 2 and Jawan with Historic Rs 128 Crore Second Weekend

Highlights

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, has grossed Rs. 1409 crores globally, earning more in Bollywood than in the Telugu states.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, is set to break box office records and establish new milestones.

So far, Pushpa 2 has created a sensation by grossing Rs. 1409 crores worldwide. It has earned more in Bollywood than in the Telugu states.

The film has also had a superb start overseas, with more than 3 million in advance sales alone.

Pushpa has particularly showcased its strength in North America. However, there, the Hindi audience's dominance is high, and the Hindi-language collections are significantly higher than the Telugu ones. Currently, the film has earned $13 million in overseas collections.

But to achieve overseas break-even, it has to meet a massive target. Given the current situation, it seems that the film may have a mixed performance.

This is evident when looking at the second-week collections. Additionally, trade estimates suggest that the release of major Hollywood films for Christmas could pose a challenge for Pushpa.

It remains to be seen how much Pushpa, which showed some weakness in the second week, will earn in its final run.




