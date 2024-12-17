Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, is set to break box office records and establish new milestones.

So far, Pushpa 2 has created a sensation by grossing Rs. 1409 crores worldwide. It has earned more in Bollywood than in the Telugu states.

The film has also had a superb start overseas, with more than 3 million in advance sales alone.

Pushpa has particularly showcased its strength in North America. However, there, the Hindi audience's dominance is high, and the Hindi-language collections are significantly higher than the Telugu ones. Currently, the film has earned $13 million in overseas collections.

But to achieve overseas break-even, it has to meet a massive target. Given the current situation, it seems that the film may have a mixed performance.

This is evident when looking at the second-week collections. Additionally, trade estimates suggest that the release of major Hollywood films for Christmas could pose a challenge for Pushpa.

It remains to be seen how much Pushpa, which showed some weakness in the second week, will earn in its final run.







