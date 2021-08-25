It's A Wrap For Yami Gautam's Lost Movie

Bollywood's young actress Yami Gautam is all busy in her career after her wedding too. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Lost and shared the happy news with all her fans through her social media page.



In these pics, Yami looked awesome and sported in a salwar! She posed with the whole team and was all happy on this special occasion.

She also shared a heartfelt note, "It's a wrap to a beautiful journey with #Lost. Still Lost in the moment when this incredible tale began. Feels like yesterday!"

Well, on her Instagram page too, she shared the same image and dropped a heart-warming note, "As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also and amazing human being. A film like 'Lost' can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end.

My gratitude to dada's lovely wife, Indrani ma'am for all the warmth & unmatched hospitality and for feeding me the most amazing home cooked Bengali food everyday so that I didn't miss home. I'd also like to thank Avik da, a genius at cinematography and his team along with the absolutely brilliant direction and production teams.

Shooting for 'Lost' has been an unforgettable experience and I'm truly thankful to each and everyone who helped and contributed in different ways, going above and beyond their tasks and duties and making it one of my most treasured experiences. It has been a life enriching experience shooting for 'Lost', all thanks to the supportive cast and crew who went beyond their tasks and duties to make everything seamless for all those involved. A big hug and many thank yours to my own team, Manisha, Vidhi, Humera, Sanya, Shivraj and Ram. You're the team I can always lean on.

#TeamLost".

Through this post, she thanked all her team and especially the director and her wife who took care of the whole team amid the Covid-19 lockdown mode.

On the other hand, even the director also thanked Yami for her sweet post…

He also shared the same image on his Instagram page!

Speaking about the Lost movie, it is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

Yami Gautam is also part of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police which is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September.