John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me

Actor John Kokken recently shared insights into his experience of working with Anupam Kher in the series 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion.' Kokken, portraying the character of Raghuvendra Setu, emphasized the importance of thorough preparation before sharing the screen with the veteran actor.

"One of the things that I have learned in my career as an actor is to do my homework well and prepare the lines. I rehearse the lines a couple of times in advance and I memorize the entire scene. Also, considering the fact that I was going to act with Anupam Kher Sir, I had better be prepared. On the day of the shoot, before the take, Anupam Kher Sir and I rehearsed the lines probably at least 10 times in Neeraj Pandey Sir’s presence,” Kokken explained.

Expressing admiration for Anupam Kher, Kokken highlighted the veteran actor's phenomenal skills and his supportive nature on set. "Anupam Kher Sir is a phenomenal actor and an amazing co-star to work with, always encouraging his co-actors to bring the best performance out of them. I am happy and grateful that I got to perform alongside him. Every scene with Anupam Kher Sir is going to be memorable for me for a lifetime," he added.

'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' is based on the book 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat and is directed by Bhav Dhulia. The series features a stellar cast including Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias, and others.