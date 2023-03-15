Jr NTR has returned to Hyderabad after the Oscars

Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR recently attended the Oscars and made a strong impression, with the awards team confirming that he was the most mentioned male actor at the ceremony. However, he has since returned to Hyderabad and was greeted by a warm reception from fans at the airport.

Despite the large crowd, Jr NTR took the time to answer some questions from the media, expressing his joy at seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose receive Oscars for the song Naatu Naatu in RRR. He also thanked his fans for their love and support for the film. Jr NTR is expected to attend Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event as the chief guest in the next few days, where he will interact with the media once again.