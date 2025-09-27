Jr NTR to add buzz for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Following the pan-India blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is back with the highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, in which he has once again donned the dual roles of director and lead actor. Produced by the renowned Hombale Films, the film is slated for a Dussehra release on October 2, promising to be a festival treat for audiences across the country.

The film’s promotions are in full swing, and the recently unveiled theatrical trailer has created massive excitement in all languages, raising expectations to unprecedented levels. Showcasing a blend of mythology, folklore, and regional traditions, Kantara: Chapter 1 is being touted as a visual spectacle that will immerse audiences in its richly crafted narrative.

Adding to the hype, the makers have announced a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 28, which will see Young Tiger NTR as the chief guest. NTR’s presence is expected to significantly amplify the film’s visibility and promotional momentum, creating further buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.

As the countdown to October 2 begins, Kantara: Chapter 1 is poised to dominate the box office this festive season. With its combination of stellar performances, breathtaking visuals, and culturally rooted storytelling, the film aims to captivate audiences and reaffirm Rishab Shetty’s stature as a pan-India cinematic force.