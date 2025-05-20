Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan: ‘War 2’ teaser looks electrifying

Live
One of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2025, War 2, has just dropped its teaser—and it packs a punch. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller marks Jr NTR’s highly anticipated Bollywood debut. Sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan, the film is set in the sprawling YRF Spy Universe and is gearing up for a grand global release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Unveiled as a birthday treat for Jr NTR fans, the teaser sets the tone for a high-voltage face-off. It opens with a gripping voiceover from NTR: “Kabir was RAW’s best agent… But not anymore.” What follows is a quick montage of slick action sequences featuring Hrithik Roshan returning as Agent Kabir and NTR making a powerful entry. The chemistry and tension between the two stars are electric, offering a glimpse into the explosive dynamics of the film.
Also making an impression is Kiara Advani, who appears in a glamorous avatar, adding to the film’s stylish aesthetic. Though the background score doesn’t scream for attention like typical South Indian teasers, it complements the visuals effectively. The cinematography, showcasing exotic foreign locales and well-choreographed stunts, is a major highlight.
War 2 promises everything a commercial blockbuster demands—an A-list cast, gripping action, foot-tapping music by Pritam, and dazzling visuals. With such a potent mix, the film is poised to be a pan-India box office storm.