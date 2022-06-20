Just Like Justin Beiber Bollywood's Small Screen Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Was Once Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome…

It is all known that Hollywood's ace pop star Justin Beiber is now suffering from deadly Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. It makes one side of the face go paralyzed and one needs to take proper treatment to overcome it. Justin took to his social media page and announced this sad news. Off late, even Bollywood's popular TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja also revealed that she was also affected by this disease in 2014 and got recovered with proper medication.



She started off by saying, "We were shooting back-to-back as we had a wedding sequence coming up. I vividly remember I had a 2 pm shift the next day and the night prior, Rohit (her then boyfriend and now husband) kept asking me why was I winking at him. I thought this was one of his silly jokes and did not react to it. The next morning, when I went to brush my teeth, I had a tough time holding water in my mouth while rinsing. At that point, too, I thought it was exertion."

Then she said that her roommate Pooja noticed the change in her face and asked her if everything is ok or not… Then Aishwarya visited doctor and they confirmed that it was Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. But as her dates were all locked, she couldn't take off from the sets. "The cast and crew were very supportive, and they tried to shoot in a way that half of my face was not visible," she said. She however confessed that the recovery period was tough as "the steroids were extremely heavy and even heavier was the emotional turmoil because as an actor, my face is everything."

Through this video, Justin revealed that he is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He also wrote, "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing".

Hope this pop star recovers soon and be back with his amazing and rocking shows!