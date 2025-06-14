Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Actress Kajol is set to make a powerful comeback with Maa, a mythological drama where she plays a devoted mother willing to go to any lengths to protect her child. The film marks her return to the big screen after three years, with her last appearance being in Salaam Venky (2022).

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is backed by Kajol’s husband and actor-producer Ajay Devgn under his home banner Devgn Films. During a recent interaction, Kajol heaped praise on Ajay’s involvement as a producer. “He is a really really good producer,” she said. “He’s very hands-on—from scripting and VFX to music and even marketing. He’s completely involved in making sure everything works.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood’s most cherished couples, have starred together in multiple hit films including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Karein, Tanhaji, and more. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to two children—Nysa and Yug.

‘Maa’ boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The film is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Subbarayan, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Slated for a theatrical release on June 27, Maa explores themes of maternal strength, mythological intrigue, and emotional resilience.

Besides Maa, Kajol also has an exciting slate ahead. She will star in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. She is also set to appear in CharanTejUppalapati’sMaharagni – Queen of Queens, adding more depth to her dynamic filmography.