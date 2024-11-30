Kajolteases Karan Johar on ‘Rendezvous With Simi Garewal’about life’s lesson

In a lighthearted and nostalgic episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Bollywood stars Kajol and Karan Johar shared some playful banter, with Kajol teasing Karan about his takeaway from life: "The bigger, the better." The episode, which aired as a throwback, saw the two longtime friends reminiscing while being their candid selves.

Simi Garewal, the host, shared a clip from the episode on her Instagram, bringing back fond memories of their time together. In a segment where Simi asks her guests quick-fire questions, she posed a thought-provoking one: "What has life taught you in one sentence?" Kajol quickly turned to Karan and humorously teased, “I know what life has taught you, Karan! The bigger, the better.”

Karan, visibly flustered, blushed at the remark and jokingly denied it, while Simi chimed in with her own cheeky comment, “Size matters, I’m telling you!” Kajol, enjoying the moment, added, “Size matters, you bet!” This exchange had everyone laughing, with Karan trying to downplay the playful jabs.

When Karan tried to steer the conversation back to serious lessons, Kajol doubled down on her playful teasing, stating, “Bigger is better, in every arena.” Karan, unable to keep a straight face, humorously asked Simi not to air the segment, but Simi kept the suspense alive, saying, “I might, I might not.”

This amusing exchange is a testament to the deep friendship and long-standing bond between Kajol and Karan Johar, who have worked together on some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, KuchKuchHota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.











