‘Kalivi Vanam’ teaser showcases strong message on environmental conservation

The teaser of the upcoming film Kalivi Vanam was launched in Hyderabad with much enthusiasm, coinciding with World Environment Day. Directed by Raj Narendra and produced by Mallikarjun Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy under AR Productions, the film is a tribute to nature and forest preservation.

Set against the scenic backdrop of rural Telangana, Kalivi Vanam carries a socially relevant message inspired by environmentalists Vanajeevi Ramaiah and Dushcharla Satyanarayana. The teaser launch was attended by TFJA members, Green India Challenge’s Raghava, and several dignitaries from the Telugu film industry.

Speaking at the event, Director Raj emphasized that rain doesn’t just come from the sky, but from trees—highlighting the film’s core message of valuing nature from childhood. He called the film a "commercial entertainer with a powerful message" and thanked lyricist Kasarla Shyam and debut heroine Naga Durga for their contributions.

Actors Balagam Satyanarayana, Satish Kumar, Vijayalakshmi, and others praised the film’s efforts to bring environmental awareness to the forefront. Music director Madeen S.K and lyricist Tirupati Matla also expressed pride in being part of such a meaningful project.

Kalivi Vanam promises to leave a lasting impact with its blend of entertainment and eco-conscious storytelling.