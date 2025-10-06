Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 4: Rishab Shetty’s Latest Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark

Rishab Shetty Kantara 2025 keeps getting bigger. Following an exceptional opening, Kantara Chapter 1 box office skyrocketed throughout the weekend, with Sunday alone bringing in record-breaking numbers.

After a stellar first weekend, the action entertainer’s future is looking incredibly bright as it appears to be among the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Weekend Box Office Collections Reach New Heights

Kantara day 4 collection an astonishing net of ₹162.85 crore in its first three days in India. On Saturday, it significantly improved upon Friday’s collection to earn around ₹55 crore, a rise of roughly 20% (Friday’s collection stood at ₹46 crore). On Sunday, the film’s collections peaked, providing it with the biggest single-day performance of its run so far. Tracking platform Sacnilk reports Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹61 crore on Sunday, catapulting Kantara 200 crore club to a whopping ₹223.25 crore by the end of the weekend.

Audience Adoration Soars

Followership love for Kantara Chapter 1 has been nothing short of phenomenal. With its action- packed sequences and witching performances, the film has kept cult fused to their seats, and it continues to do so. In India, the film kept its theaters packed, with Kantara Chapter 1’s Kannada interpretation reporting 98% – 99% occupancy in afternoon and evening shows throughout multiple regions in Karnataka. While the film has already met with widespread success in India, Kantara Chapter 1 has also impressed overseas with its domestic collection in the three-day period totaling over $4 million, a staggering number for a regional film in its first three days.

Lifetime Earnings Continue to Soar, Surpassing Recent Hits

Kantara Chapter 1 has already cleared the lifetime business of multiple major recent releases by the end of its first Sunday. These include Sitaare Zameen Par (₹167 crore), They Call Him OG (₹179 crore), Lokah Chapter 1 (₹153 crore), and most recently, Kantara vs KGF collection’s domestic collection of ₹185 crore, making it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film in India after KGF Chapter 2 (₹860 crore) and Kantara ( ₹310 crore).

Riding high on an immensely positive response from both audiences and the industry, Kantara Chapter 1 is set for a historic run in the weeks to come.