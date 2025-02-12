‘Aghathiyaa’ Trailer: A thrilling fantasy-horror spectacle

The much-anticipated fantasy-horror thriller Aghathiyaa, starring Jiiva and Arjun Sarja, is gearing up for its grand release on February 28, 2025. The film, helmed by Pa. Vijay, has already created waves with its teaser and chart-topping songs. Now, the newly released theatrical trailer has further heightened excitement, showcasing an immersive horror experience with stunning visuals and a haunting score.

Set in a mysterious mansion haunted by spirits for decades, the film weaves a gripping narrative that intertwines past and present timelines. The trailer hints at a supernatural conflict where angels and a devil engage in an epic battle of good versus evil. Adding to the intrigue, music appears to hold a significant key to unraveling the eerie mystery, making Aghathiyaa a unique blend of horror, history, and supernatural elements.

Jiiva delivers an intense performance, while Arjun Sarja adds depth and power to his role. Raashii Khanna brings charm, with Edward Sonnenblick, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal supporting roles.

On the technical front, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s haunting soundtrack elevates the film’s eerie atmosphere, while Dipak Kumar Padhy’s breathtaking cinematography enhances its visual grandeur. San Lokesh’s sharp editing ensures a fast-paced, engaging narrative.

Backed by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International and Aneesh Arjun Dev of WAMINDIA, Aghathiyaa is set for a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, promising an unforgettable supernatural thriller for audiences nationwide.