Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Muthukumaran Crowned Winner; Here's How Much He Won

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi hosted the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 finale for the first time, and the show concluded on January 19, 2025. Muthukumaran emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, receiving the trophy from Vijay Sethupathi. Along with the trophy, Muthukumaran was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 41 lakh. The first runner-up was Soundarya, and VJ Vishal secured the second runner-up position.

Muthukumaran was a strong contender from the beginning and played a remarkable game, ultimately winning the title. The winner was decided based on the votes from the audience.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 8 grand finale took place on January 19, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, where Muthukumaran and Soundarya were in a tough competition. Vijay Sethupathi announced Muthukumaran as the winner, handing over the trophy and a cheque of Rs. 40.5 lakh. Muthukumaran had also won Rs. 50,000 in the 'Money Box' task the previous week, bringing his total prize money to Rs. 41 lakh.

Additionally, the Hindi Bigg Boss Season 18 also concluded on January 19, with Karan Veer Mehra winning the show and a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. This led to discussions about the difference in prize money between the Hindi and Tamil Bigg Boss seasons. The prize difference is Rs. 9.5 lakh, with the Hindi winner receiving Rs. 50 lakh and the Tamil winner receiving Rs. 40.5 lakh. However, the final amount won by the contestants has not been disclosed by the Bigg Boss management.

Muthukumaran, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, was born on November 26, 1997, in Karikudi. He gained popularity after starting a YouTube channel named "Non Muthu Kumaran" in 2019. Known for his clear thinking, strong language skills, blogs, and movie reviews, Muthukumaran's journey from YouTube to Bigg Boss has been remarkable. His performance in the show won him more fans, and he emerged victorious. Given his passion for cinema, Muthukumaran may also receive opportunities in the Tamil film industry.