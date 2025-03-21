L2: Empuraan Trailer Review: Overstuffed and Overlong, Giving Away Too Much

Trailers are meant to tease, intrigue, and leave audiences wanting more. Unfortunately, the L2: Empuraan trailer does the opposite, it lays everything out so plainly that you wonder if there’s anything left to discover in the actual film.

From politics to gangster backstories, from character introductions to endless slow-motion buildups, the trailer feels like a never-ending sequence of serious expressions and dramatic dialogues. It’s as if the filmmakers don’t trust the audience to be drawn in without being spoon-fed every element of the film. Where is the mystery? Where is the excitement of going to the theatre without knowing everything in advance?

This isn’t just an L2: Empuraan problem. Even recent films, example: Kingston, suffered from the same issue, dragging scenes that should have ended minutes earlier. In L2: Empuraan, it feels like every character gets their own mini-introduction, complete with weighty dialogue and a moment of grandeur. But rather than heightening anticipation, it exposes a deeper issue: a lack of confidence in the storytelling.

A well-cut trailer knows how to lure its audience, but when editing loses balance, it signals one of two things,.either the film itself doesn’t have much to offer, or the filmmakers are too indulgent with their material. At least a minute and fifty seconds could have been shaved off here, and it still would have been more effective.

While it’s easy to blame the editor, the responsibility likely extends to director Prithviraj Sukumaran as well. If this is how the trailer is structured, one can only hope the film itself doesn’t suffer from the same bloated approach. Because if the trailer feels this exhausting, what will the full runtime feel like?

Lucifer actually deserves the build-up and hype scenes it had. We can only hope that L2: Empuraan is better than what the trailer projects.



