‘MAD’ gang to comeback with ‘MAD Square’; first look unveiled

One of the most prominent Telugu film production houses, Sithara Entertainments is gearing up to present a sequel to the previous hit MAD with title “MAD Square.” The original film, with young talents Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, and Sangeeth Shoban in its lead cast, came as a surprise to all and sundry by bringing forth wildly hilarious and somewhat unfiltered content that became a full-fledged blockbuster.

It has been months since the announcement of MAD Square, done grandly with a keynote ceremony, was made a hope for the fans. The most eagerly awaited first single from the movie, a MAD Maxx Entertainer will be out on 20th September. In the launched poster, the energetic cast were shown in traditional attires and with a new attitude and style.

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who gave chart-busting songs for MAD, is back, and the filmmakers are confident that the sequel's music also will be a hit. Writer-director Kalyan Shankar, who had directed the first film, returns for the sequel in order to ensure that the genuine and entertaining treatment is carried forward.

MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film which has ace cinematographer Shamdatand National Award winning editor Navin Nooli. The fans will have much more information soon.



