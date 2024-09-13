Mahesh Babu collaborates with nutraceutical start-up Fitday

Superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his acting prowess, continues to diversify his business portfolio. After successfully launching AMB Cinemas, a multiplex, and a restaurant in Banjara Hills, Mahesh has now ventured into the nutritional sector.

Through his production house, GMB Entertainment, he has made a strategic investment in Hyderabad-based nutraceutical startup Fitday. While the exact value of his investment remains confidential, reports suggest that Fitday is already available in over 10,000 stores across the country.

Mahesh's involvement is expected to further boost the company’s retail presence and market growth. In an official statement, Fitday expressed optimism about the partnership: "Mahesh Babu’s involvement brings increased credibility and visibility to Fitday, attracting a wider audience and driving potential growth in a competitive market.” The startup currently offers a range of health-focused products, including Plant Protein, Gummies, Chips, and Bars.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his highly anticipated next project, which will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to be launched either later this year or in early 2024, adding to the superstar's already packed schedule.