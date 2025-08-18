Live
Manchu Manoj Congratulates Nephew Avram Amid Family Rift
Manchu Manoj shares heartfelt wishes for his nephew Avram at a film awards event, celebrating family moments despite past tensions with his father and brother.
At a recent film awards event, Manchu Vishnu and his young son Avram were honoured.
Vishnu shared a heartwarming video of the moment on social media.
Seeing this, his brother, Manchu Manoj, expressed his joy and pride, writing, “Congratulations Avram! So proud of you, my boy. Keep shining! This is extra special with Anna and Nanna @themohanbabu also receiving the award. Lots of love!”
The post is especially notable as the Manchu family has had past tensions, with a rift between Manoj, his father, and his brother. Despite this, Manoj’s heartfelt message shows warmth and family support during this special celebration.
Congratulations Avram ❤️❤️❤️…..so so proud of you my boy…. Keep shining nannaaaa 😘😘😘— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) August 17, 2025
This is so special with @IvishnuManchu anna and Nanna @themohanbabu garu also receiving this award …Lots of love ❤️❤️#SantoshamFilmAwards https://t.co/2IPOHHDRmN