Manchu Manoj Congratulates Nephew Avram Amid Family Rift

Manchu Manoj Congratulates Nephew Avram Amid Family Rift
Highlights

Manchu Manoj shares heartfelt wishes for his nephew Avram at a film awards event, celebrating family moments despite past tensions with his father and brother.

At a recent film awards event, Manchu Vishnu and his young son Avram were honoured.

Vishnu shared a heartwarming video of the moment on social media.

Seeing this, his brother, Manchu Manoj, expressed his joy and pride, writing, “Congratulations Avram! So proud of you, my boy. Keep shining! This is extra special with Anna and Nanna @themohanbabu also receiving the award. Lots of love!”

The post is especially notable as the Manchu family has had past tensions, with a rift between Manoj, his father, and his brother. Despite this, Manoj’s heartfelt message shows warmth and family support during this special celebration.



