Meenakshi Chaudhary Shuts Down Marriage Rumours with Sushanth

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s personal life has been abuzz on social media, with rumors suggesting she is set to marry Nagarjuna Akkineni’s nephew, Sushanth Anumolu. Addressing

these speculations at a promotional event for her upcoming movie, Mechanic Rocky, the actor cleared the air.

When asked about the wedding rumors, the Lucky Bhaskar star firmly denied them. She stated, "It is fake! Not true, I am not getting married!" Adding humor to the situation, she remarked, "Last month, there was another rumour about me getting married to a Tamil actor’s son. Every month, there is a new rumour."

Meenakshi also addressed circulating claims about her professional projects. "I was in Salaar apparently, then I’m in Vishwanbara. I think now I’ve stopped caring about these rumors," she said. To clarify, she assured fans that any authentic updates about her life would come directly from her social media. "If I announce it, it's true. Anything else is just a rumor."

Adding a light-hearted twist, her co-star Vishwak Sen quipped that the question might have been aimed at knowing her relationship status. Meenakshi playfully responded, "I am single but not ready to mingle.

" 2024 has been a busy year for Meenakshi Chaudhary. She starred opposite Varun Tej in ‘Matka’ and shared the screen with Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Bhaskar.’ Her next film, ‘Mechanic Rocky,’ co-starring Vishwak Sen and Shraddha Srinath, marks her third theatrical release this year.

Directed by an emerging talent, ‘Mechanic Rocky’ is set to release on November 22, 2024, promising audiences an action-packed cinematic experience.