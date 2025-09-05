‘Mirai’ will be my true comeback film: Manoj Manchu

The much-awaited pan-India film Mirai, starring Super Hero Teja Sajja, is all set for a grand worldwide release on September 12. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced on a massive scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the film has already created immense buzz with its glimpses, teaser, and trailer. Rocking Star Manoj Manchu, who plays a key role, shared his excitement and insights about the project.

Speaking about the film’s approach, Manoj revealed, “I’ve known Karthik for years and Teja since childhood. When Karthik narrated Mirai, I was amazed by the backdrop of Sri Ram, the nine books, and the epic scale. My role is very powerful, designed brilliantly by Karthik.”

When asked if his character resembles a modern-day Ravana, Manoj laughed, saying, “Maybe, but he doesn’t chase women.” He credited the director’s detailing and vision, adding that the team spent nearly three years on the project with uncompromising effort.

Manoj also shared that he trained extensively in martial arts under Jackson Master for nearly eight months, ensuring action sequences look authentic. “Mirai will be my true comeback film,” he said, praising Teja’s hard work and dedication in action training.

The actor fondly recalled showing the Mirai trailer to Superstar Rajinikanth, who appreciated the visuals and encouraged him to continue without breaks. He also lauded producer Vishwa Prasad’s vision, saying, “He never compromised. The film was made on a truly grand scale with live-action and enhanced graphics.”

Calling Mirai a Hollywood-level project, Manoj expressed confidence that audiences across languages will embrace the film’s scale and storytelling.