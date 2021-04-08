Mrinal dutt on being a part of stories that break barriers

Mrinal Dutt will be seen in an urban relationship drama with his next titled "His Storyy". Apart from Dutt, the cast also includes Satyadeep Mishra and Priyamani Raj.

Produced by Ding Entertainment, the story revolves around Kunal (Satyadeep) and Sakshi (Priyamani), and Preet, played by Mrinal. While Kunal and Sakshi are married, where Sakshi is a chef, Preet will be seen playing a popular food critic and a traveler. Their lives will intertwine when Sakshi calls Preet for her restaurant opening, not knowing that her perfect family is about to go for a toss with an unexpected turn of events.

The teaser of His Story went on air just today and it gives a glimpse of how things pan out when Sakshi comes to know about Kunal's truth. With strong screenplay and some great performances, the teaser promises to bring to its viewers a meaningful story.The teaser also gives us a gist of what the viewers can expect, without delving into too many details and that's the beauty of it.

Check out the teaser here

Talking about the show, Mrinal says, ''It was great working on the show and collaborating with Ding Entertainment and the artists involved. Thanks to shows like these, we have an opportunity to raise our voice or raise questions at least. With such stories taking a centre stage, there is a lot to say. I am equally excited and intrigued to see how the show will be received."

His Story will be released on April 25, 2021. Mrinal was recently seen in a short film 55km/sec and he continues to receive rave reviews for the same. Some of his other works include The Lonely Prince (2020), A Moment (2017), Pawan & Pooja (2020), Hello mini (2021), and Netflix's upstart (2019).