MS Dhoni recreates ‘Animal’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ace filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for crafting intense and bold protagonists in films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, has teamed up with none other than former Team India captain MS Dhoni for an electric bicycle advertisement. In a lighthearted spoof of Animal, Dhoni steps into the film’s world under Vanga’s direction, making for an entertaining and unexpected collaboration.

The ad cleverly reimagines Animal’s high-energy moments, with Dhoni channeling the film’s protagonist. He is seen stepping out of a black car in a stylish blue coat, mirroring the intense entrance scene from the movie. It also recreates the famous moment where the hero visits the heroine’s house, along with the iconic hand gesture from the climax.

However, unlike Animal’s raw and gritty tone, the advertisement takes a humorous approach, making it a fun and engaging contrast to the original film.

The unexpected pairing of Vanga’s signature style with Dhoni’s charismatic presence has already caught the attention of fans, and the ad is currently going viral on social media.