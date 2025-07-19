My mind feels 19, and so does my body: Jackie Shroff

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff continues to defy age and expectations as he takes on action roles with unwavering enthusiasm. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming action-thriller web series Hunter 2: Tootega Nahi, Todega, the 68-year-old star reflected on the physical toll of the genre, his enduring passion, and the importance of health and resilience.

“I’ve suffered fractures in my hand and leg, and even torn a muscle in my left hand. But by God’s grace, I’ve grown tougher,” said Jackie. “My mind still feels like I’m 19, and my body hasn’t aged a day.”

Recounting intense moments from the shoot, he recalled an incident where co-star Suniel Shetty was hit in the ribs with a real wooden prop. “Action is such that it keeps your bones in check. You need to move. We’ve become so glued to our phones that our bones have stiffened,” he said, stressing the need to stay physically active.

While Jackie did limited action in the series, he praised Suniel Shetty for doing “even more” and added a heartfelt reminder: “Take care of your health and look after your parents and loved ones.”

Hunter 2 also stars Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the show is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player from July 24.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest film Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, has been receiving praise. The story follows a 21-year-old girl with autism, who is inspired by her late father’s dream of saluting the flag at Siachen and strives to join the army.

Whether on-screen or off, Jackie Shroff proves he is still as vibrant and inspiring as ever.