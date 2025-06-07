Live
Nagarjuna wraps up dubbing for ‘Kubera’
The much-awaited pan-India film Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is shaping up to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. Known for his character-driven narratives, Kammula promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience with this high-budget multilingual film.
In the latest update, veteran actor Nagarjuna has completed dubbing for his role in the film. The makers shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the dubbing studio, featuring Nagarjuna alongside director Shekhar Kammula and producer Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, which have since gone viral on social media.
Kubera has already created massive buzz with its promotional content. Songs like “Poyira Mama” and “Trance of Kubera” are topping the music charts, generating excitement across audiences. The film’s visuals and musical score have set high expectations, elevating the hype to the next level.
Produced by Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the SVCLLP banner in association with Amigos Creations Pvt. Ltd., Kubera boasts grand production values and a distinctive vision. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, and will be released in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—underscoring its pan-India appeal.