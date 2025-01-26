NBK expresses gratitude after receiving Padma Bhushan

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has expressed his heartfelt gratitude after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, the third-highest civilian honor in India. The Government of India recognized Balakrishna's outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and society, acknowledging his immense influence in the film industry.

In a statement shared after receiving the award, Balakrishna thanked the Government of India and everyone who has supported him throughout his career. He particularly expressed his appreciation to his fans, who have remained loyal throughout his journey as the proud successor of his legendary father, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

The actor also took the opportunity to thank his fellow colleagues in the film industry, including actors, technicians, producers, and distributors who have played an integral role in his successful career. "I am forever indebted to my fans, who have stood by me, and to the countless audiences who continue to shower their unwavering love and support upon me," he said.

Balakrishna also extended congratulations to the other Padma awardees, celebrating this momentous occasion with them. Known for his contributions to both cinema and politics, Balakrishna’s career has spanned decades, with over 100 films to his name and a significant role in the political landscape.

He concluded his message with a note of gratitude to all who have been part of his remarkable journey, promising to remain dedicated to serving his fans and his country.



