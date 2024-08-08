Niharika Konidela expresses confidence in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ connecting with everyone

Presented by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Sriradha Damodar Studios banners, the film Committee Kurrollu is set to hit theaters on August 9. Directed by Yadu Vamsi, the movie has already generated buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs. Ahead of its release, producer Niharika Konidela shared her thoughts with the media.

After hearing the script, Niharika was instantly drawn to the project, wanting her name attached to it. "When I heard the story, I felt it had to have my name on it. Even though I grew up in the city, Vamsi’s narration of the story, which revolves around a once-in-12-years festival, made me visualize it vividly. The storytelling was brilliant," she said.

The movie, which spans three generations, is partly inspired by Vamsi’s personal experiences and also features some satirical elements related to the 2019 election campaign. Niharika also praised Vamsi's dedication and discipline, stating, "My father loved Vamsi's narration. Normally, he would leave if he didn't like something, but he was genuinely impressed."

Niharika is confident that Committee Kurrollu will resonate with audiences. "Every viewer will connect with at least one character. The performances, especially from the lesser-known actors, are sure to shine."

She emphasized her focus on quality content over star power, saying, "I prioritize strong stories and scripts. If I like the role, I'll take it, regardless of the character's size or the star's popularity."