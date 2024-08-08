Live
- Passing away of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee a personal loss, says Kerala CM Vijayan
- Study abroad fest with Duolingo English test for students
- J-K statehood may be restored with elections in October: MoS Athawale
- Jansanman Yatra: Do not fall prey to Opposition’s false narratives, says Ajit Pawar
- Himachal Cabinet approves rental expenses for houses damaged in flashfloods
- NSE crosses record 10-crore unique registered investor base
- Amid breast cancer battle, Hina Khan pens emotional tribute for father
- Adams and Imraan appointed as South Africa's high-performance bowling and batting leads
- Sri Lanka raises safety concerns ahead of England Tests due to anti-immigrant riots in UK: Report
- Gautham Rode, Pankhuri step out for movie date 'after ages'
Just In
Niharika Konidela expresses confidence in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ connecting with everyone
Presented by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Sriradha Damodar Studios banners, the film Committee Kurrollu is set to hit theaters on August 9.
Presented by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Sriradha Damodar Studios banners, the film Committee Kurrollu is set to hit theaters on August 9. Directed by Yadu Vamsi, the movie has already generated buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs. Ahead of its release, producer Niharika Konidela shared her thoughts with the media.
After hearing the script, Niharika was instantly drawn to the project, wanting her name attached to it. "When I heard the story, I felt it had to have my name on it. Even though I grew up in the city, Vamsi’s narration of the story, which revolves around a once-in-12-years festival, made me visualize it vividly. The storytelling was brilliant," she said.
The movie, which spans three generations, is partly inspired by Vamsi’s personal experiences and also features some satirical elements related to the 2019 election campaign. Niharika also praised Vamsi's dedication and discipline, stating, "My father loved Vamsi's narration. Normally, he would leave if he didn't like something, but he was genuinely impressed."
Niharika is confident that Committee Kurrollu will resonate with audiences. "Every viewer will connect with at least one character. The performances, especially from the lesser-known actors, are sure to shine."
She emphasized her focus on quality content over star power, saying, "I prioritize strong stories and scripts. If I like the role, I'll take it, regardless of the character's size or the star's popularity."