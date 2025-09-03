Live
- Shilpa Shetty's business partner clarifies the reason behind the closing of Bastian Bandra
- Govt unveils India’s roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel
- Actor Kalaiyarasan plays Murugan in Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam'
- Using abusive words for anyone’s mother not in our culture: Tejashwi Yadav
- Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection 2025 | India & Worldwide Earnings
- Industry-academia coordination vital for technology-driven India: CM Yogi
- Swati Maliwal visits flood-hit Yamuna bazar, donates one-month salary to Punjab relief fund
- Viksit UP @ 2047 Campaign: Citizens can now share their suggestions online
- Acumen, U Tokyo’s Partner in India for “Study in Japan from South Asia” Launches New App & Student Service
- Rakul Preet Singh turns her make-up room into a karaoke studio
Param Sundari Day 6 Box Office Collection: Total ₹35.99 Cr, Slows on Wednesday
Highlights
Param Sundari earned ₹1.74 Cr on Day 6, bringing its total India net to ₹35.99 Cr. The film saw a drop in collections mid-week but remains strong overall. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.
The movie Param Sundari is doing well at the box office. In the first 5 days, it earned ₹34.25 crore in India.
On Day 6 (Wednesday, September 3, 2025), it earned ₹1.74 crore. This brings the total to ₹35.99 crore in 6 days.
The movie had low audience on Day 6, with only about 8% seats filled in Hindi shows. Morning and afternoon shows had some viewers, but evening and night shows were almost empty.
Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.
This is now one of Janhvi’s top 5 movies and also one of Sidharth’s top 10.
Even though the earnings slowed down mid-week, the movie may still do well in the second weekend.
Next Story