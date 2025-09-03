Param Sundari Day 6 Box Office Collection: Total ₹35.99 Cr, Slows on Wednesday

The movie Param Sundari is doing well at the box office. In the first 5 days, it earned ₹34.25 crore in India.

On Day 6 (Wednesday, September 3, 2025), it earned ₹1.74 crore. This brings the total to ₹35.99 crore in 6 days.

The movie had low audience on Day 6, with only about 8% seats filled in Hindi shows. Morning and afternoon shows had some viewers, but evening and night shows were almost empty.

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

This is now one of Janhvi’s top 5 movies and also one of Sidharth’s top 10.

Even though the earnings slowed down mid-week, the movie may still do well in the second weekend.