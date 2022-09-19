Parineeti Chopra And Harrdy Sandhu's 'Code Name Tiranga' Release Date Is Unveiled

Bollywood's young and talented actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to treat her fans with two releases in a coming couple of months as she is part of the most-awaited movies Code Name Tiranga' and 'Uunchai'. These movies are ready to hit the theatres in October and November months this year. Off late, the makers of the action drama 'Code Name Tiranga' unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors Parineeti and Harrdy and also unveiled the exact release date through social media.



Parineeti Chopra also shared the release date posters on her Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, she also wrote, "NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one! @ribhu_dasgupta @sharadkelkar @dibyenduofficial @rajitkapurofficial #SabyasachiChakrabarty @shishir52 #DeeshMariwala #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @reliance.entertainment @vivekbagrawal @filmhangar @codenametiranga".

The first poster showcases Parineeti holding the gun and is seen with injuries on her face. In the second one, she is seen hugging the lead actor Harrdy Sandhu who is also badly injured!

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agarwal and Ribhu Dasgupta under the T-Series and Reliance Entertainment banners.

On this special occasion, the director also spoke to the media, "I am glad to announce my next film 'Code Name: Tiranga'; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier's sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation."

According to the sources, the movie deals with espionage action thriller plot and Parineeti will be seen as a RAW agent. She needs to sacrifice many things for the country and race against time to protect her country. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022 and lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G film!

Well, Parineeti Chopra is also part of Capsule Gill movie!