Playing negative characters is the perfect way to showcase your craft: Ruhi

Known as Sherlyn in the most popular TV series "Kundali Bhagya", Mumbai based actress, Ruhi Chaturvedi kickstarted her career as a model. The actress who mastered the art of playing negative roles, talks to Hans India about her journey in the TV industry, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.



1) Can you please share a brief intro about yourself?

I was born and brought up in Mumbai. I have majored in History and wanted to be an actress since childhood. Since I always wanted to be loved for my work especially in arts, I started pursuing my career as an actor.

2) How did you get the character of Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya?

I started auditioning for TV after I quit my modelling career. On 10 th August, 2017, I landed on Kundli Bhagya’s set which is a Balaji production. It turned out to be one of the biggest hits on TV. So I think I was blessed to be at the right place at the right time.

3) Can you please share your experience as a model?

Before stepping into acting profession, I began my career as a model which is very exciting to me. As a model, you get paid to look good and travel which is a good experience for me. Being a travel enthusiast, I love to travel and interact with new people across the world.

However, my passion for being an actress makes me to switch my career from modelling to acting.

4) Who is your favourite actor and actress?

I love Shah Rukh Khan, I think he does everything with his eyes, Rekha is my favorite actress because I feel she is best in expressing the emotions of love and pain and is phenomenal.

5) What are your expectations as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi this season and how was the set experience with Rohit Shetty?

I always wanted to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, as it has been my biggest dream for a long time. My expectation from the show is that it will be a thrill. Also, sure I'll have fun with contestants coming from various backgrounds.

And working with Rohit Shetty has been great. He is sweet and funny. He makes sure that you understand what the stunt is all about and makes sure that you don’t make any mistakes. Safety precautions are very important to him.

6) Have you ever wanted to make a change in your scenes?

When you work for TV, in every scene you feel that you should change something. But people who are writing the show, they know what the audience love. So just let people who have been in the business for a very long time, call the shots.

7) Do you see any drawbacks in the kind of content TV produces today?

The main drawback in content here is doing the same "saas bahu dramas". If you see American series, they have developed so much content-wise. They experiment with various topics like science fiction and others. That said, the content is always made based on the audiences' preference.

8) How is it playing a negative character?

When you play a negative character, you feel it's not who you are. But then as an actor, I think it's a perfect way to show your craft, because when you're playing a negative role, you have so many shades to play, not just the sweet side.

9) What are your future plans?

My future plan is just to be famous and a fantastic human being. That's what I want to be remembered as.