Poorvaj’s first look from ‘Killer’ unveiled

The makers of the upcoming action thriller Killer have unveiled the first look of actor-director Poorvaj's character, igniting excitement among fans. Known for his previous films like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, Poorvaj is taking on multiple roles in Killer, serving as its lead actor, director, and producer.

Under the banner of Think Cinema, in association with AU&I and Merge XR, Killer marks the second collaborative venture by these production houses. The film's title has already created intrigue, and the fresh and dynamic first look of Killer Part 1: Dream Girl has further heightened expectations.

The poster features Poorvaj holding a revolver, exuding intensity and reinforcing the film's action-packed theme. The striking visuals and gripping title suggest a thrilling narrative ahead.

With each update, Killer builds more anticipation among movie enthusiasts. As Poorvaj's involvement spans creative and production domains, the film is expected to offer a unique cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await more insights into the movie's storyline and characters.

