Live
- India’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $657.89 billion
- ‘Thandel’ kickstarts musical journey with ‘Bujji Thalli;’ win hearts
- Poorvaj’s first look from ‘Killer’ unveiled
- Mohan Babu’s look as Mahadeva Shastri from ‘Kannappa’ grabs attention
- A soulful song from ‘Bachhala Malli’ gets unveiled
- ‘Pushpa-2: The Rule’ creates nationwide buzz with electrifying updates
- Meta Removes Over Two Million Scam Accounts Tied to Pig Butchering
- CERT-In Warns iPhone Users: Update to iOS 18.1.1 Now to Avoid Hacking
- Rana Daggubati’s Show gets huge applause at 55th IFFI
- Jana Sena MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu Elected as PAC chairman
Just In
Poorvaj’s first look from ‘Killer’ unveiled
The makers of the upcoming action thriller Killer have unveiled the first look of actor-director Poorvaj's character, igniting excitement among fans.
The makers of the upcoming action thriller Killer have unveiled the first look of actor-director Poorvaj's character, igniting excitement among fans. Known for his previous films like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, Poorvaj is taking on multiple roles in Killer, serving as its lead actor, director, and producer.
Under the banner of Think Cinema, in association with AU&I and Merge XR, Killer marks the second collaborative venture by these production houses. The film's title has already created intrigue, and the fresh and dynamic first look of Killer Part 1: Dream Girl has further heightened expectations.
The poster features Poorvaj holding a revolver, exuding intensity and reinforcing the film's action-packed theme. The striking visuals and gripping title suggest a thrilling narrative ahead.
With each update, Killer builds more anticipation among movie enthusiasts. As Poorvaj's involvement spans creative and production domains, the film is expected to offer a unique cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await more insights into the movie's storyline and characters.