Pradeep Machiraju’s ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ locks April 11 release

Popular TV anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju is set to return to the big screen with his highly anticipated second film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, hitting theatres on April 11. Helmed by the talented Nitin–Bharath duo, the film promises an engaging mix of romance, family drama, and rural adventure, making it one of the summer’s most awaited releases.

Starring Pradeep alongside Deepika Pilli in the lead, the film is produced by Monks & Monkeys and aims to captivate both youth and family audiences. Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the film’s third single, ModhatiChinuku, a heartfelt romantic melody composed by Radhan. Set against a picturesque rustic backdrop, the song beautifully captures the essence of first love, with lyrics penned by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandra Bose.

Radhan’s composition is further elevated by a mesmerizing flute arrangement, while Sid Sriram’s soulful vocals bring an enchanting charm to the track. Pradeep and Deepika’s on-screen chemistry shines, with choreographer Vishwa Raghu enhancing the song’s emotion through graceful movements.

With a stellar supporting cast, including Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi is shaping up to be a complete entertainer. The film’s cinematography is handled by MN Balreddy, editing by KodatiPavankalyan, and production design by AsishtejaPulala. Story and dialogues are crafted by Sandeep Bolla.

With its musical success already generating buzz, the film is all set to make a strong impact this summer.



