Raj Tarun’s ‘Panch Minar’ locks release date

Young actor Raj Tarun is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming crime comedy Panch Minar, directed by Ram Kadumula. The film is produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under the Connect Movies LLP banner and presented by Govinda Raju.

The makers announced that Panch Minar will hit theatres on November 21. The newly unveiled release poster, featuring Raj Tarun, Raashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy in intense avatars, has piqued interest.

Raashi Singh plays the female lead, while Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nithin Prasanna, and Ravi Varma appear in key roles. The songs and teaser have already generated positive buzz, hinting at a fun and engaging entertainer.

The film boasts a strong technical team, with Aditya Jawwadi as the cinematographer, Praveen Pudi as the editor, and ‘Baby’ Suresh Bhimagani as the art director, promising a vibrant cinematic experience.