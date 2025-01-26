Ravi Padi's Hitchcock Steals the Spotlight at Hyderabad Literary Festival

The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) became a hub for cinephiles and literary enthusiasts as senior IRS officer and ardent Hitchcock fan Ravi Padi presented his book, Hitchcock, during the festival's "Meet My Book" session. The event celebrated the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock through the eyes of a devoted admirer, drawing a large audience eager to engage with the author and his work.

The session, graced by celebrated filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti and senior journalist and writer Pulagam Chinna Narayana, was a vibrant exchange of ideas about Hitchcock's cinematic brilliance. Ravi Padi spoke passionately about his fascination with the Master of Suspense, sharing how the director’s work inspired him to curate this book. “Hitchcock has always been a masterclass in storytelling. This book is my labor of love for his unparalleled genius,” he remarked.

Hitchcock is not just a personal exploration but also a collective celebration. Ravi Padi collaborated with several writers, who contributed essays analyzing the masterful storytelling, iconic characters, and groundbreaking cinematic techniques that defined Hitchcock’s career. The book is a rich tapestry of perspectives, providing a deep dive into the psychological and artistic elements that make Hitchcock's films timeless.

The 30-minute interactive session allowed the audience to connect with the author, posing questions about his writing journey and Hitchcock’s influence on global cinema. Literary enthusiasts shared their appreciation for the depth of research and Ravi Padi’s passion, which resonated throughout the event.

Filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti lauded the book as a vital addition to cinematic literature, while Pulagam Chinna Narayana highlighted the meticulous effort that went into capturing the essence of Hitchcock’s artistry.

The Meet My Book session turned into a heartfelt celebration of cinema and literature, with Ravi Padi’s Hitchcock standing as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Master of Suspense and the passion of a dedicated fan.