Live
- Savour the flavours of Uttar Pradesh at UPITS-2025
- Pakistan hails radical Jamaat's triumph in Dhaka University elections
- Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
- Anu Malik: Melodies automatically come out of heart when you connect with Mahesh Bhatt's emotions
- Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' to be re-released on September 19
- Panneerselvam welcomes AIADMK unity efforts, supports Dhinakaran and Sengottaiyan
- China’s use of AI in propaganda war triggers serious concerns
- Richa Soni roped in as Reeta in &TV’s supernatural comedy 'Gharwali Pedwali'
- Karisma Kapoor's ex MIL's lawyer: Priya Sachdev to report Sunjay Kapur's assets to court
- Physiotherapists are not medical doctors, cannot use ‘Dr.’ prefix: DGHS
Reality show for the common man ‘The Luck’ unveiled
Praja Arts Productions has announced THE LUCK, a first-of-its-kind reality show dedicated exclusively to the common man. Unlike celebrity-driven...
Praja Arts Productions has announced THE LUCK, a first-of-its-kind reality show dedicated exclusively to the common man. Unlike celebrity-driven formats, this show focuses on everyday individuals, testing endurance, patience, and strategy through simple, engaging challenges that require no special skills—only determination, focus, and a dash of luck.
At the poster launch event, the makers revealed that the grand prize for the winner will be a brand-new car worth ₹10 lakhs. Participants will be randomly selected from verified subscribers, with zero registration fee, making the contest open and accessible.
The show will stream on YouTube and a leading OTT platform soon, hosted by a popular celebrity yet to be revealed. Every participant is promised a gift, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.