Reality show for the common man ‘The Luck’ unveiled

Praja Arts Productions has announced THE LUCK, a first-of-its-kind reality show dedicated exclusively to the common man. Unlike celebrity-driven formats, this show focuses on everyday individuals, testing endurance, patience, and strategy through simple, engaging challenges that require no special skills—only determination, focus, and a dash of luck.

At the poster launch event, the makers revealed that the grand prize for the winner will be a brand-new car worth ₹10 lakhs. Participants will be randomly selected from verified subscribers, with zero registration fee, making the contest open and accessible.

The show will stream on YouTube and a leading OTT platform soon, hosted by a popular celebrity yet to be revealed. Every participant is promised a gift, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.