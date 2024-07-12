‘RRR’ dominates Telugu Filmfare Awards 2022 with 7 wins; ‘Sita Ramam,’ ‘VirataParvam’ shine

The 2022 Filmfare Awards for Telugu cinema saw the epic saga “RRR” sweep the ceremony with a total of 7 prestigious wins. Directed by SS Rajamouli, “RRR” claimed top honors including Best Film and Best Director, showcasing the film's monumental impact on the industry.

The magnum opus also earned accolades for its lead actors, N.T.R. Jr and Ram Charan, who jointly won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male). M. M. Keeravani's evocative music in RRR was recognized with the Best Music Album award, while Kaala Bhairava's soulful rendition in "Komuram Bheemudo" won him the Best Playback Singer (Male). Additionally, Prem Rakshith's choreography in the energetic "Naatu Naatu" and Sabu Cyril's intricate production design were honored with awards.

Another notable winner of the night was Hanu Raghavapudi's “Sita Ramam,” which clinched 5 awards, including the Critics’ Choice for Best Film and Best Actor categories. Dulquer Salmaan's stellar performance in the Critics’ Choice category and Mrunal Thakur's compelling portrayal in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) category were celebrated for their excellence. The poignant lyrics penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry for "Kaanunna Kalyanam" and Chinmayi Sripada's melodious rendition in "Oh Prema" added to Sita Ramam's accolades.

“VirataParvam,” starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, secured 2 awards, with Sai Pallavi honored as Best Actress (Critics’ Choice) and Nandita Das recognized for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female).

In the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Rana Daggubati's powerful performance in “Bheemla Nayak,” the Telugu remake of “Ayyappanum Koshiyum,” earned him acclaim.

The 2022 Telugu Filmfare Awards showcased a blend of cinematic brilliance and artistic achievement, highlighting the diversity and talent within the industry. Each award celebrated the exceptional contributions of filmmakers, actors, musicians, and technicians, reinforcing Telugu cinema's position as a powerhouse of creativity and storytelling prowess.