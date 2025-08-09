Rukmini Vasanth shines as Kanakavathi in ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ first look

On the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi Festival, Hombale Films unveiled the highly anticipated first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, the central character in the upcoming epic Kantara Chapter 1.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film, this prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara promises to expand the universe of the original, which won both critical and audience acclaim for its deeply rooted storytelling and cultural authenticity.

Earlier this year, the makers released Rishab Shetty’s first look on his birthday, sparking massive excitement online. A recently dropped making video further intensified the buzz, showcasing the film’s scale and ambition. Now, Rukmini’s regal and captivating appearance as Kanakavathi has added another layer of anticipation.

The prequel is set to deliver an emotionally charged narrative enriched by stunning visuals from cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap and an evocative score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious Hombale Films banner, Kantara Chapter 1 is positioned as a cultural and cinematic spectacle.

Audiences can look forward to experiencing the film’s rich tapestry of tradition, emotion, and grandeur when it hits screens worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.