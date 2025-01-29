Sai Pallavi Charges This Much for Thandel – Know the Details

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema, known for her natural acting, beauty, and dance skills. Fans often believe that if she’s the heroine, a movie is sure to be a hit. Right now, she’s in the spotlight for her role in Thandel, starring alongside Naga Chaitanya.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is set for a grand worldwide release on February 7. In this movie, Sai Pallavi plays Satya, a girl from Srikakulam, a role that promises to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The teasers and trailers released so far have built up excitement, showing off her strong performance.

Unlike many actresses who raise their salaries after hits, Sai Pallavi has kept her paychecks modest. However, there’s news that she’ll be paid a huge Rs. 5 crore for her role in Thandel, which would be the highest salary of her career so far. This has created a lot of buzz around the film.

Thandel is based on true events that happened in Gujarat in 2018. It is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are excited about this movie because it’s the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti, and expectations are high.