Samantha's First Post After Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post remembering her time working with the Citadel team. She posted about the directors, the Russo Brothers, just after hearing about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday.

While everyone was talking about the wedding, Samantha decided to focus on her work and shared a post from the Russo Brothers celebrating her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The Russo Brothers shared a post from Raj and DK, where they talked about how proud they were to work on the show. Samantha reposted it on her Instagram to join in the celebration.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a show based on a global spy series and is an important part of Samantha’s career. The Russo Brothers also finished filming Citadel Season 2 with Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding became a big topic in the news. Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, shared happy moments from the wedding and welcomed Sobhita into the family.

The wedding was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was built by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather. Many famous stars attended the wedding, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, and Jr. NTR.