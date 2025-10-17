‘Samrajyam’promo sets high expectations

Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran has joined hands with Tamil star Simbu (Silambarasan TR) for the intense gangster drama Arasan, which will be released in Telugu as Samrajyam. The makers have dropped a gripping five-minute promo that offers a raw glimpse into the world of crime, betrayal, and power that the film explores. Packed with high-voltage hero elevation shots and gritty action, the promo has ignited strong excitement among fans.

Samrajyam is officially part of Vetrimaran’s celebrated Vada Chennai cinematic universe. This announcement has raised speculation that a crossover between Simbu and Dhanush is on the cards in future installments, setting the stage for one of the biggest cinematic collaborations in South Indian cinema.

The promo unfolds in a courtroom where Simbu is seen narrating his version of past events to director Nelson Dilipkumar, who plays a filmmaker in the narrative. Simbu insists he is innocent in a 15-year-old murder case. However, flashback glimpses show him in a ruthless younger avatar, blood-soaked and violent, hinting at a layered character torn between guilt and survival.

A surprising Telugu twist in the promo comes when Simbu suggests that if his life story is ever made into a biopic, Jr NTR should play his role. This reference has thrilled Telugu audiences, especially because Jr NTR himself launched the promo of Samrajyam digitally. Adding to the excitement, Nelson Dilipkumar is already set to direct NTR’s upcoming film, while Vetrimaran has also expressed interest in collaborating with the Tollywood star.

With its intense storytelling, cinematic grit, and powerful performances, Samrajyam promises to be a dark, raw, and memorable gangster saga. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer and release announcement.