Pic Of Puneeth Rajkumar Enjoying A Meal At Fan's House in Dandeli Wins Hearts

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who has earned a big name in the Sandalwood film industry has not forgotten his simplicity. Fans of this actor are floored by the down-to-earth nature of the famous star.

Recently, a photo of the actor dining at one of his fan's house when he went to attend a shooting schedule, has gone viral. Fans are not only widely circulating the picture but also appreciating this photo of the actor partaking food on a plantain leaf.

The production team of Appu's upcoming movie 'Yuvarathnaa' which has been shooting in the hilly areas of Dandeli forests, were seen enjoying a meal at the house of one of the fans. The photo of Puneeth feasting on his food served on a plantain leaf along with his team is making the rounds on Social media and fans are lauding Puneeth's simplicity.

Puneeth will next start work on the movie "James" after the completion of "Yuvarathnaa". Puneeth was staying in North Karnataka for about fifteen days for the shooting of the movie "James". There was a mad flow of fans during this period, who thronged the area to get a glimpse of the actor.

Puneeth is said to have taken time off between his shoot to talk to them with love and is also said to have obliged his fans for selfies and made them happy. Puneeth is also said to have visited a few famous places across North Karnataka during this period.