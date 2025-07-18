Sayli Chaudhari shines in traditional avatar in FL of ‘Sumathi Sathakam’

On the occasion of actress Sayli Chaudhari’s birthday, the makers of Sumathi Sathakam unveiled her graceful first look from the film, generating a wave of excitement. Draped in a traditional turquoise saree, Sayli exudes elegance and charm, capturing the essence of her character and leaving fans intrigued.

Sumathi Sathakam is a romantic drama presented by Kommalapati Sridhar and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Viision Movie Makers banner. Helmed by debutant director M. M. Naidu, the film introduces a fresh onscreen pairing with Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary playing the male lead opposite Sayli.

The project also features Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, and JDV Prasad in significant roles, promising a strong supporting cast to enhance the narrative. The screenplay is written by Bandaru Naidu, while the musical score is composed by Subhash Anand. Cinematographer Halsewami S is behind the lens, and Nahid Mohammed handles editing duties.

Producer Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar revealed that the shoot is progressing swiftly and the team is eyeing a Dussehra release. He assured that the teaser and upcoming updates will further elevate audience expectations.

The makers have also teased that more details about the ensemble cast will be revealed soon, building anticipation for this fresh romantic entertainer.