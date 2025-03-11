Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav roped in for Bejoy Nambiar & Aanand L Rai’s 'Tu Yaa Main'

Mumbai: One of the most intriguing pairs of the year, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav have been roped in for the promising drama, "Tu Yaa Main".

Directed by 'Shaitan' fame Nambiar, the movie is touted to be an adrenaline-charged experience that seamlessly blends love, primal terror, and survival. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba".

The film marks the maiden collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar.

The "Tu Yaa Main" teaser unfolds in hauntingly atmospheric backwaters, offering glimpses of an experience that oscillates between romance and pulse-pounding thrills. Produced by Himanshu Sharma, the drama has been written by Abhishek Bandekar.

Speaking about the film, Bejoy Nambiar shared, "With 'Tu Yaa Main', we’re pushing the boundaries of romance and survival in a way that’s both emotionally charged and intensely terrifying. Adarsh and Shanaya's chemistry and their contrasting energies are what will make 'Tu Yaa Main' a wild ride. It’s a unique canvas that allows us to explore complex characters against the backdrop of an unforgiving wilderness."

Aanand L Rai added, "At Colour Yellow, we are constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to storytelling. 'Tu Yaa Main' is a film that thrives on unpredictability—pairing two incredibly exciting artists in a story that refuses to play by the rules. We wanted actors who could not only embody their characters’ emotional complexity but also bring a natural intensity to their performances. Adarsh and Shanaya are perfect for these roles because of what they represent both on-screen and off."

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be the ultimate date fright film—a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan". She will be seen sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey in the much-awaited drama.



