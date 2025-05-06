‘Shashtipoorthi’ promises a musical & nostalgic ride; releasing on May 30

Tollywood is abuzz with excitement as Shashtipoorthi, a film packed with veteran brilliance and fresh talent, gears up for release on May 30. One of the film’s biggest talking points is the reunion of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Archana—a whopping 38 years after their classic Ladies Tailor. Their pairing brings back a wave of nostalgia, adding a special charm to the film.

Making his directorial debut is Pavan Prabha, while Rupeysh, who also plays the lead alongside Aakanksha Singh, produces the movie under the MAA AAIE Productions banner. The film boasts a powerhouse of technical and musical talent that has turned heads across the industry.

The legendary Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who made a rare visit to Hyderabad, has composed the music, drawing immense attention. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani has penned lyrics for a song set to Ilaiyaraaja’s tune. The track ‘Yedo Ye Janmalodo…’ is already making waves. Another song, ‘Iru Kanulu Kanulu Kalisi Murise’, written by Rehman and sung by S. P. Charan and Vibhavari, marks Charan’s first under Ilaiyaraaja’s baton.

Adding to the grandeur, acclaimed art director Padma Shri Thota Tharani, known for his rare public appearances, participated in the teaser launch, further fueling buzz.

With a massive ensemble cast including Achyuth Kumar (Kantara fame), Sanjay Swaroop, Tenali Shakuntala, Chalaki Chanti, Balagam Sanjay, and others, the film promises emotional depth, humor, and a nostalgic charm.

Director Pavan Prabha and producer Rupeysh expressed joy over the positive response to the teaser and songs, and revealed that the remaining tracks and trailer will drop soon. With vintage Ilaiyaraaja melodies, a heartfelt story, and celebrated talents, Shashtipoorthi is all set to be a feel-good summer farewell for Telugu audiences.