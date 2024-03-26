Shiamak Davar remembers how Yash Chopra, SRK brought him to Bollywood

  • Menu
Mumbai: Choreographer Shiamak Davar, who is known for his work on ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Taal’ and others, has credited Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and the late director Yash Chopra for bringing him to the world of films.

Shiamak shared that SRK forced him to work on the film, which catapulted him to unfathomable heights.

The choreographer recently appeared on the show ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ hosted by Aditya Bhat, and spoke about his foray in cinema.

Shiamak said: “It was actually because of Shah Rukh forcing me and Yash uncle's mad love for me. And then I started ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ then ‘Chak Dhoom Dhoom’ then ‘Are Re Are’ then that jugalbandi with Karisma and Madhuri.”

Shiamak has worked on numerous successful films, including the ‘Bunty aur Babli’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and others.

