Shilpa Shirodkar FL from ‘Jatadhara’ adds intrigue

The much-anticipated supernatural thriller Jatadhara has dropped its gripping teaser, instantly sparking buzz across film circles. Starring Sudheer Babu in his most intense role yet and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha in a transformative avatar, the teaser has been met with enthusiastic response, positioning the film as one of the year’s most exciting Pan-India releases.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara reimagines Indian mythology with a modern, darker spin. The film teases a narrative of cosmic conflict woven with haunting visuals, powerful performances, and mythological undertones, promising an immersive theatrical experience.

Adding to the intrigue, the makers unveiled the first look of veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar as Shobha. Draped in a black saree and seated before a ritualistic fire adorned with skulls and offerings, her character radiates mystical energy. Portrayed as a woman consumed by greed who turns to the dark art of tantra, Shilpa’s solemn and fierce look perfectly matches the film’s supernatural tone.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal and Prerna Arora under Zee Studios and Prerna Arora Productions, the project carries the creative stamp of Divya Vijay and music by Zee Music Company. With backing from industry names like Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, and Akshay Kejriwal, the film highlights Prerna Arora’s commitment to bold, concept-driven cinema.

With its genre-bending premise and stellar ensemble, Jatadhara is shaping up to be a cinematic event to watch out for.