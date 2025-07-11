Shruti Haasan credits ‘Gabbar Singh’ as her first home of success

Actress Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her early days in the film industry, revealing how Gabbar Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan played a pivotal role in shaping her career. In a heartfelt conversation on a podcast, Shruti described the film as her "first major breakthrough" and said it was the Telugu industry that truly gave her a platform to shine.

“I was supposed to be in Pawan Kalyan sir’s movie Gabbar Singh, which was a remake of Dabangg. Then, there was some issue and I was not going to be in it. But director Harish Shankar really fought for me. He said he saw me in that role and needed me for it,” Shruti recalled. “I went, did the film, and my life changed after that. That’s how I have the career I have today.”

Shruti added that she considers the Telugu film industry her "first home of success." She also recounted an earlier memory from Hyderabad when she accepted a Filmfare Award on behalf of her father, Kamal Haasan. “I said on stage that day — one day I will come back to get an award of my own. Gabbar Singh made that statement true for me.”

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan, she praised his grounded nature and said his values made him a natural fit for politics. “He was so rooted. He would often speak about farming and going back to villages. Someone like him, who has seen both sides of life, is meant to be in politics.”

Shruti also reflected on her on-set experience with Pawan Kalyan, admitting she was initially intimidated by his stardom. “But he was always very sweet. Him, and Vijay sir in Tamil — they’re respectful and quiet gentlemen.”

The actress credited Gabbar Singh not just for launching her into stardom but also for strengthening her emotional connection with Telugu cinema.