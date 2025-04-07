  • Menu
Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on March 30, just ahead of Eid. It earned Rs 26 crore on Day 1, which is lower than Tiger 3.

“Sikandar”, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Sunday, March 30, ahead of Eid. It made Rs 26 crore on Day 1, which is lower than Tiger 3, which made over Rs 40 crore on its Sunday release.

The film saw a slight increase on Day 2 (Eid), earning Rs 29 crore. However, the collections started dropping after that. By Day 8 (Sunday), Sikandar crossed Rs 100 crore and reached a total of Rs 103.5 crore by Day 9.

Here’s the day-wise collection:

  • Day 1 (Sunday): ₹26 Cr
  • Day 2 (Monday): ₹29 Cr
  • Day 3 (Tuesday): ₹19.5 Cr
  • Day 4 (Wednesday): ₹9.75 Cr
  • Day 5 (Thursday): ₹6 Cr
